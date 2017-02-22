Jackie Evancho, who sang at Trump's inauguration, wants meeting on transgender rights

0:38 Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight Pause

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment