White House says Melania isn’t in business. So why are her companies still active?

0:16 Miami coach Larranaga dances with team after beating No. 18 Virginia Pause

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub