Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 22, 2017: Keith Ellison, African American History Museum

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who is running for chair of the Democratic National Committee.
One thing I will say about Rep. Keith Ellison, in his fight to lead the DNC, is that he was the one who predicted early that I would win!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2017
Trump seemed to be referencing a 2015 interview in which Ellison warned Democrats that Trump “has got some momentum” and his party “better be ready for the fact that he may be leading the Republican ticket.” The Minnesota congressman faces former Labor Secretary Tom Perez in his bid to lead the DNC, with the vote taking place this weekend.
Ellison responded to Trump’s tweet, pledging that Democrats would unify America.
.@realdonaldtrump, my latest call? America is coming together like never before; we'll stop your drive to divide us. #libertyjustice4all https://t.co/jifSdJbnrG— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 22, 2017
Trump also tweeted Wednesday about his visit the day before to Washington, D.C.’s Smithsonian Museum of African American History. It opened last September and features exhibits on former President Barack Obama and nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who accompanied Trump on the visit. Carson has yet to be confirmed.
Very much enjoyed my tour of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture...A great job done by amazing people!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2017
