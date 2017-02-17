Trump calls media ‘enemy of the American People’ in 13th ‘fake news’ tweet this month

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer Pause

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night