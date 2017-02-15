A brewery is offering paid parental leave for its employees when they get a dog

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home Pause

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:12 Valentine's Day Naturalization Ceremony in Richland

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)