Jewish fears of Trump White House mount on eve of Netanyahu visit

1:19 Microbes in flux Pause

1:00 Gearing up for Valentines Day in Kennewick

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:39 Islamic Center of Tri-Cities Open House

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball