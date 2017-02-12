Department of Education misspells name in tweet, then misspells the apology tweet

It's not just the White House that seems to have a problem with spelling. Someone at the U.S. Education Department, now led by Secretary Betsy DeVos, does, too.
At 8:45 on Sunday morning, the department's official Twitter account misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, a black sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the United States. DuBois was misspelled as DeBois - an error that might be understandable from a young student, but the U.S. Education Department?
Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
Hours after the tweet was posted — and after the error was lampooned by a number of people on Twitter, it was corrected, with an apology:
The department fixed that tweet quickly, changing “apologizes” for “apologies.”
Post updated - our deepest apologies for the earlier typo.— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
The original tweet was also re-tweeted, with DuBois’ name spelled correctly.
"Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life." – W.E.B. Du Bois pic.twitter.com/hSg4R1rLHH— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
It wasn't the first embarrassing spelling error of the young Trump administration. A recent White House list of 78 terrorist attacks that it said the media had deliberately "underreported" was riddled with errors, explained by Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank like this:
"The list didn't expose anything new about terrorist attacks, but it did reveal a previously underreported assault by the Trump administration on the conventions of written English."
Earlier this month, Trump talked about black abolitionist Frederick Douglass as if he were still alive - at least if Trump's tenses were to be taken literally:
"Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice."
Douglass, an African-American social reformer and statesman, died Feb. 20, 1895.
