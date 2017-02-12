Department of Education misspells name in tweet, then misspells the apology tweet

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington, D.C.

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you; we will do right by you and we will deliver'