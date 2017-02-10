Trump’s plan to lock up more immigrants could profit privately run detention centers

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer Pause

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:29 One stride at a time, siblings are putting Kennewick High cross country back on the map

2:14 Mother's Day is different for Clovis foster family

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

0:54 Young entrepreneurs run lemonade stand to raise money for fair, carnival admission