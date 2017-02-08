Liberals blast Dem leaders for inviting moderate voice to party retreat

0:31 Pasco water main break Pause

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:44 Snow scenes from the Herald balcony

0:18 Plowing snow in a Boise parking lot with a table

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl