Today in Trump tweets: January 27, 2017

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning about his plans to build a wall with Mexico by comparing it to the wall dividing Israel with the West Bank.
“People want protection,” he said, “and a wall protects. All you have to do is ask Israel...”
'People want protection and a wall protects. All you have to do is ask Israel...' @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/QeTbiJpaDY— President Trump (@POTUS) January 27, 2017
Israelis and Palestinians have long been at the center of a bitter dispute over territory both groups claim as their rightful homeland. Many Israelis claim a physical barrier between Israel and the West Bank is necessary for protection from Palestinian attacks. Palestinians say the wall allows Israelis to annex more land and create hardship. In 2004, the International Court of Justice at The Hague determined the wall to be illegal.
Shortly afterward, Donald Trump tweeted that he looks forward to seeing the final results of VoteStand, a “mobile anti-vote fraud app” started by Gregg Phillips of True the Vote, a self-proclaimed “voters’ rights and election integrity organization” who made unverifiable claims about busloads of people showing up to register and vote. Phillipps was on CNN this morning claiming he had proof there were 3,000,000 votes cast illegally in the 2016 presidential election, but has yet to provide any proof.
Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017
Systemic voter fraud claims have been examined multiple times and have been repeatedly rebuffed by experts and the nation’s secretaries of state.
President Trump also tweeted that Mexico “had taken advantage”of the United States on “trade deficits,” and called for change on the “very weak border.”
Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017
Trump’s tweet follows a cancelled meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto over tensions about Trump’s executive orders on immigration and the construction of a border wall.
During a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday afternoon, Donald Trump confirmed he had an hour-long phone conversation with Nieto.
“I have been very strong on Mexico,” Trump said. He then vowed not to let Mexico “beat us to a pulp” over trade and a “soft and weak” border.
Shortly before noon, Trump also expressed his support for the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally held today in Washington D.C. and announced that Vice President Mike Pence would speaking at the event.
The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017
.@VP Mike Pence will be speaking at today's #MarchForLife -- You have our full support! https://t.co/1jb53SEGV4— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017
McClatchy will be compiling and providing links to fact checks of Trump’s tweets on merit throughout his presidency.
