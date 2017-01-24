President Trump threatens to send ‘feds’ to Chicago if ‘carnage’ continues

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday night that he might send “the feds” to Chicago to help control the city’s violence.
Trump’s tweeted included statistics about shootings in Chicago and declared it “carnage,” a phrase that he also used in his inaugural address.
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
The numbers are the same ones published by the Chicago Tribune. The paper reported that 228 people had been shot in Chicago in 2017 (up from 216 in the same period in 2016) and at least 42 homicides (up from 34 in 2016).
It is not clear what Trump means by sending in “the Feds.”
In his inaugural address, Trump lamented “the crime, and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.”
“This American carnage stops right here and stop right now,” Trump said.
Comments