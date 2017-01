Brandi Orth is the Fresno County Clerk of Registrar Voters. What she says can be helpful to Washington, which is also a mail-in ballot state. She says she's in the business of counting ballots and answers these questions: How many stamps do you need? What if your signature changed? What if you mail your ballot on Election Day? EXCEPTION for Mid-Columbia: DO NOT mail your ballot on Election Day. By the time it makes it to Spokane to be postmarked, it will be too late.