Trump sets record for most prayers in inaugural ceremonies

President-elect Donald Trump will set a record with the amount of prayers during his inaugural ceremonies Friday.
Trump, who is starting the day at St. John’s Church for a service at 8:30 a.m., will have six religious prayers as part of the ceremony, three invocations and three benedictions.
That’s a record, according to Jim Bendat, the author of “Democracy’s Big Day,” who was speaking on CNN Friday morning.
The first invocation is scheduled for 11:21 a.m. and the final benediction is scheduled for 12:14 p.m.
Trump will be sworn in using both his own Bible, gifted to him by his mother, and the Bible used to swear in President Abraham Lincoln.
The National Prayer Service will be held on Saturday and features 26 religious leaders. Most come from denominations of the Christian faith, but other faiths featured include Islam, Judaism and the Navajo Nation.
