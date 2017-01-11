Kansas Rep. Yoder gets his first committee chairmanship

Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder will lead a committee responsible for doling out taxpayer dollars to the offices of his fellow lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Yoder’s Republican colleagues have selected him to chair the House Legislative Branch Subcommittee on Appropriations, a panel that allocates federal funds to Congress’ security and police, visitor services, and the U.S. Capitol complex’s operations and maintenance, as well as to lawmakers’ offices.
It is the first chairmanship for Yoder, who also will be the first Kansan to chair a House appropriations subcommittee since 1934.
“One of my top priorities since coming to Congress has been to rein in out-of-control federal spending and increase transparency with regard to how we spend taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” Yoder said in a statement.
“I’ve always said that Congress must lead by example when it comes to fiscal responsibility, and chairing this subcommittee gives me the opportunity to follow through with that commitment,” he said. “I look forward to providing Kansans and the American people with a more streamlined, efficient, and effective legislative branch in this new role.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that Yoder is a “true fiscal conservative” whose work ethic and dedication is well-known among his colleagues.
“I look forward to his leadership in this new role,” Ryan said.
