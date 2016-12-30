One state lawmaker wants pornography declared a public health hazard, like smoking

1:24 Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco Pause

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:55 Kadlec Auxiliary presents largest donation to date

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state