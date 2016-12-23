Foreigners must provide social media accounts to enter U.S.

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express Pause

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:48 How can I be sure my mail-in ballot counts?

2:43 Highlights from the House Democrats’ 26-hour sit-in

2:06 Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination