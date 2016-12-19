White House staff prank President Obama with ‘stalking’ snowmen

Don’t look now, Mr. President. But there’s a snowman stalking you.
White House photographer Pete Souza released photos over the weekend of a prank White House staff pulled on President Obama using holiday decorations from the Rose Garden.
The decorations? Four faux snowmen.
“Sometimes you gotta have fun,” Souza wrote on Instagram.
“For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden ... We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed. Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift.
“But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff — I won't say who — moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval.”
Souza posted a photo of one of the snowmen standing outside the Oval Office appearing to peek over Obama’s shoulder as he signed end-of-the-year bills at his desk.
In another photo Obama feigns surprise at one of the snowmen standing just a few feet away from his office.
Souza wrote that “yes, he enjoyed the prank.”
Wrote one woman, looking ahead to when Donald Trump moves into the Oval Office: “Going to miss that sense of humor. I think someone should plant some cardboard SNL actors (Baldwin?) in place of those snowmen next month. Just a thought.”
