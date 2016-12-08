Most Americans are not impressed with Trump’s transition, but his popularity is rising

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair in South Carolina Pause

1:00 Tri-Cities eye new animal control center in Pasco

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:20 Local volunteers come together to bring Christmas surprise to children at Union Gospel Mission

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer