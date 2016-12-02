Sen. David Perdue makes his appearance at Trump Tower

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., spoke with reporters briefly after his Friday meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in New York City.
“I’m so excited about the potential direction of our country” Perdue told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower.
Although he’s not interviewing for a job in the new Trump administration despite early rumors, Perdue, a loyal Trump supporter, was invited for a meeting to discuss moving Trump’s “100-day plan” through the GOP-controlled Senate.
“I’m very optimistic we’ll get all of it underway very rapidly as soon as he’s sworn in,” Perdue said of Trump’s still-undisclosed plans.
While “putting people back to work” is a top priority for the new administration, Perdue hinted at a few things that President Trump is likely to prioritize, including repeal of the Affordable Care Act and approving the Keystone pipeline.
Trump and Perdue also discussed his cousin, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, possibly taking a job as agriculture secretary in the Trump administration.
“I’m giving him my full support and I think he’ll do a fabulous job,” Perdue said of his cousin. “He’s extremely excited about potentially helping the president-elect be successful.”
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
