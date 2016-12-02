Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.
Democrats debate issues important to Latino voters, and diplomatic relations with Cuba

Secretary Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders revisited some familiar issues during the Democratic debate at Miami-Dade College in Miami, including Hillary's emails, Trump's candidacy, and each other's political campaign funds. Hosted by Univision and the Washington Post, this debate also centered around the candidates' knowledge of the priorities of the Latino community in America. Jobs, student loans, and relations with Latin American countries were among the topics Clinton and Sanders sparred over.

A Supreme Court without Scalia

With a presidential election in full swing and President Obama considering his legacy, Justice Scalia's untimely death couldn't have come at a more dramatic time in politics. Will the president be able to get a nomination through the Senate? And if not, what does an 8-justice court look like?

Democratic debate highlights: Who loves Obama more?

In the Feb. 12 PBS Newshour Democratic debate, Hillary Clinton digs into Bernie Sanders for criticizing President Obama's leadership and legacy. Clinton defends the president for his accomplishments despite inheriting a terrible financial crisis and Congressional opposition. Sanders defends his right to disagree with the president.

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.

Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

"Politicians promise you anything just to get elected, and (Trump's) come through – it's unbelievable," said Brad Stepp, a carrier employee. A thousand jobs were saved due to Donald Trump's deal with Carrier, a company mostly known for air conditioning services. Employees of the company responded with thankfulness and shock to Trump executing the deal with Carrier.

