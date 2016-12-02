Who should be Donald Trump’s voice for veterans? Some vets weigh in

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

1:51 Trump's White House

0:59 Cadet candidates participate in Physical Agility Test

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:51 Trump's White House

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard