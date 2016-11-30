Texan who could lead Trump’s EPA wants to end renewable energy subsidies

The Environmental Protection Agency is one of Donald Trump’s biggest targets, and a Texan with a penchant for cutting regulations is under official consideration for the agency’s top job.
Kathleen Hartnett White, the head of a conservative Texas think tank, confirmed to McClatchy that she is being considered to lead the EPA after meeting with President-elect Trump on Monday.
White told McClatchy she wants to end subsidies for renewable energy and said it’s not clear how much human activity contributes to global warming.
“Trump asked me all kinds of different questions on energy, environmental regulations and the EPA,” White said in an interview. “It was a very pleasant, very easy meeting.”
White described her meeting with Trump as a “conversation” and that they went back-and-forth after she stated her positions and ideas on how the EPA should be run.
When asked whether humans contribute to global warming and if there are any steps humans can take to reduce it, White initially said, “I don’t have enough time to explain that.”
White, an energy adviser for the Trump campaign, then said it’s “possible” human involvement can reduce global warming.
“As a matter of physics it is possible but to what extent it is not clear,” White said. “Before really pursuing the elimination of fossil fuels we need to very carefully look at the risk involved. As a matter of rule of law our Congress needs to speak on that and not just a federal agency.”
White also wants to cut federal subsidies for renewable energy, which totaled $7.3 billion according to a 2013 report by the Congressional Budget Office.
“All energy sources would be welcome, but they need to have a level playing field in which to compete,” White said. “The extent of the subsidy in terms of wind and solar is so high. The economic operation of renewables are totally welcome, but I doubt as a matter of physics if they’ll be able to power mega cities. They’ve been subsidized since the early 1990s and should compete on their own terms.”
Trump mentions the EPA as the source of “our most intrusive regulations” on his campaign website.
“We will also scrap the EPA’s so-called Clean Power Plan which the government estimates will cost $7.2 billion a year,” the website said.
White said the methods the EPA uses to determine the harmful effects of pollutants on humans are “weakened and manipulated” and that she wants to change the agency’s rules on mercury and the ozone.
During the campaign Trump said that the EPA would be gutted if he’s elected, and that environmental protection duties should be turned over to states, something White agrees with.
“An easy way to address major problems with the EPA is to actually reinstitute an amount of authority,” White said. “The EPA sets federal standards that were mandatory across the country but states figured out how to...execute and get the job done.”
But White, who described the EPA as “arrogant” under Barack Obama, stopped short of saying the EPA should be eliminated.
“I have an open mind about that,” White said. “The job of the administration is to execute the president’s policies. I have an opinion about it, but the decision should be made by the president and Congress.”
White has experience in environmental policy. She led the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the second largest environmental regulatory agency in the world after the EPA, for six years under governor Rick Perry.
But her record as a regulator has drawn the ire of environmental groups in Texas.
“We can’t really stomach her,” Environment Texas director Luke Metzger. “Just compare her to President Bush’s first EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman, she accepted basic science. Unfortunately what we’ve seen with Ms. White is that she bends over backwards to deny the science, we can’t even have a reasonable discussion with her.”
Metzger said White “routinely sided with big polluters” while leading the TCEQ and failed to levy reasonable fines for companies that damaged the environment.
“I think she’s worked for an industry funded think-tank attacking clean energy trying to put a moral sheen on fossil fuels and ignoring the public health problems she had in Texas,” Metzger said.
