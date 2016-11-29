Trump heads back out on the road

Don’t call it a victory tour.
But President-elect Donald Trump will begin what his team is calling a “thank you tour” Thursday.
The transition team hasn’t released details yet but Trump could visit Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida, states that flipped from Democrat to Republican in the 2016 election.
Trump is expected to kick off the trip with a campaign-style rally at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.
During the presidential campaign, Trump drew thousands of people to his rallies across the country. He has spent most of his time since the election at Trump Tower in New York, where he is interviewing people for various administration appointments.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
