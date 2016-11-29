‘Hire Pelosi,’ GOP urges House Democrats in giant Capitol Hill banner

Nancy Pelosi received a very visible endorsement Tuesday in her bid to be re-elected House Democratic leader that she’d probably rather not have.
The National Republican Congressional Committee unfurled a giant banner outside the Republican National Committee’s headquarters in Washington urging House Democrats to “Hire Pelosi” as their leader once again.
It’s a gimmick they used against Pelosi in 2010 as well.
The red banner with white lettering initially read “Fire Pelosi” but GOP officials added a black “H” over the “F” in fire.
“The NRCC proudly hangs a banner in her honor, urging Democrats to ‘Hire Pelosi,’ because with friends with a leadership record like hers, who needs enemies?”
“Nancy Pelosi has been a true friend to the House Republicans, helping us achieve the largest majority since the 1920s,” said NRCC Communications Director Katie Martin. “We sincerely hope House Democrats vote to elect Nancy Pelosi as minority leader, where we have no doubt she will lead them deeper into the political wilderness and ensure a Republican majority for years to come.”
.@NRCC encourages Taxin' @Tom_Suozzi to support @NancyPelosi for Minority Leader. #StandWithNancy https://t.co/SIh50UBPmg #NY03 pic.twitter.com/7mlniU1sCk— NRCC (@NRCC) November 29, 2016
House Democrats are scheduled to vote for their leadership team for next year’s Congress on Wednesday. Pelosi, D-Calif., is being challenged for the minority leader spot by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.
Ryan isn’t expected to win, but his candidacy has exposed fissures within the Democratic Party.
The leadership election was supposed to be held two weeks ago but it was postponed amid grumbling and questions by some House Democrats about Pelosi’s stewardship after the party came away with only a net gain of six seats from the Nov. 8 elections.
Earlier this month, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he hopes House Democrats re-elect her. “I kind of like having Pelosi around,” he told reporters. “If I’m selfish, I truly believe as long as she’s the leader we keep the majority.”
