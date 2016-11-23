Rick Perry sidesteps question on Trump during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance

Rick Perry is having quite the week, and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet.
On Monday, Perry visited Trump Tower in New York to discuss his potential role in President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet.
On Tuesday, Perry was in Los Angeles sporting a gold chain and backwards hat while DJ’ing with ’90s pop star Vanilla Ice during the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars.”
DJ Rick Perry during Vanilla Ice's performance on #DWTS tonight pic.twitter.com/9z43h5a9Y4— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 23, 2016
After the performance of “Ice Ice Baby” host Erin Andrews immediately asked Perry about politics.
“What was more surreal, performing with Vanilla Ice here tonight or your big meeting in New York yesterday?” Andrews said.
“Uh, can I take ‘no comment’ on that one at the moment?” Perry said.
He then added, “Being with Vanilla Ice is always number one.”
Perry was ousted from “Dancing with the Stars” in September, where he aimed to draw more attention toward veterans’ issues with his performance.
The two-time presidential candidate is reportedly under consideration for multiple Cabinet posts under Trump including secretary of energy, a position he once wanted to eliminate.
