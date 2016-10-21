Green Party’s Jill Stein released from hospital after pneumonia bout

Pneumonia seems to be a presidential campaign thing.
First, Hillary Clinton came down with the illness in September. This week, it was Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s turn.
Stein was released from an Austin, Texas, hospital Thursday afternoon after a two-day stay for treatment of pneumonia, her campaign said Friday.
Her campaign said she suffered an asthma flare up recently then developed a fever earlier this week. She was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted.
The hospitalization, however, didn’t stop Stein from livestreaming and tweeting responses to Wednesday night’s debate between Clinton and Donald Trump.
"Emerging from two days of fabulous hospital care, I feel profoundly fortunate, and am more determined than ever to fight for health care as a human right for all Americans through an improved Medicare for All health insurance program," Stein said in a statement Friday.
She’s scheduled to appear at a town hall Friday in Los Angeles.
Last month, Clinton’s campaign revealed that she had pneumonia after she suddenly left a 9/11 anniversary in New York and had to be helped into a waiting vehicle, an episode further fuel theories by Clinton foes about her health.
Clinton took three days off from campaigning last month, conceding that she mistakenly thought that she could "power through" pneumonia.
