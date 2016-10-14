Clinton on Trump: He literally stalked me at debate

Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump was trying to “stalk” her at the second presidential debate Sunday night as he paced around the St. Louis stage, at times appearing to loom behind her.
“Because of the revelation of the public video and everything that came out on Access Hollywood he was really all wrought up and you could just sense how much anger he had,” Clinton said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Friday. “And, so he was really trying to dominate and then literally stalk me around the stage and I would just feel this presence behind me and I thought ‘whoa this is really weird’ so I was just trying to stay focused.”
The debate came just after the release of a 2005 video which showed Trump bragging about kissing and groping women, saying that “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”
Clinton said in her first interview since the debate that she tried to keep her composure and interact with the moderators but that it was difficult when Trump did not tell the truth.
“Everybody makes mistakes, don’t get me wrong, I obviously, have made more than my share, but to run against somebody and debate somebody who is consistently just spewing forth falsehoods and when you catch him when you say, ‘no wait a minute you said this, you actually were on the record on this,” she said.
Trump said he was not trying to stalk or intimidate Clinton onstage. “They said he invaded her space,” he said at a rally after the debate. “Believe me. The last space that I want to invade is her space. Believe me.”
