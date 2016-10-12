‘Law & Order: SVU’ plans a Donald Trump-inspired episode

The “law and order” candidate is getting his own “Law & Order.”
NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” will broadcast an episode inspired by Donald Trump on Oct. 26, about two weeks before the election.
Variety and other entertainment news outlets report the episode, called “Unstoppable,” will focus on a Trump-like character running for president who is scandalized when several women come forward with damaging accusations.
Actor Gary Cole will play the politician, described as a wealthy and boorish man, Variety reports. Cole plays political consultant Kent Davison on the HBO series “Veep.”
The news comes as the Trump campaign deals with the fallout from the release last week of a leaked video from 2005 in which Trump talks about women and groping women in vulgar terms. Trump has apologized for the way he spoke, calling it “locker room talk.”
“Law & Order” often borrows story lines from real-life headlines. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the show opened its 18th season with an episode loosely based on the San Bernardino, Calif., shootings, followed by an episode inspired by Netflix’s hit docuseries “Making of a Murderer.”
A slew of real people and cases, including Casey Anthony, Trayvon Martin and O.J. Simpson, have also inspired episodes, according to E! News.
The Trump-inspired “SVU” episode has been in the works for a while. In September, “SVU” showrunner Rick Eid told The Hollywood Reporter that “it is possible we may try to explore a story involving some sort of brash demagogue with political ambitions.”
According to Variety, the episode has come under close scrutiny by the show’s production company, Wolf Entertainment, and NBC, the network that broadcast Trump’s “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” reality shows.
A source tells Variety that episodes inspired by real people, especially political figures, are typically given a closer look for tone and fairness.
The broadcast date has changed several times. The show’s writing team reportedly envisioned the show running as the second episode of the new season, which began Sept. 21.
Last month NBC scheduled it for Oct. 12, then took it off the calendar for that date. Then the episode was reportedly set to air on Nov. 9, the day after the election, raising concerns that that would appear politically motivated, Variety reports.
NBC confirmed the Oct. 26 air date on Tuesday.
