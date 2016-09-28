Gun rights group raffles AR-15 rifle – with a portrait of Hillary Clinton

One of North Carolina’s leading gun rights groups is giving its supporters a chance to win an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and a portrait of Hillary Clinton.
Grass Roots North Carolina frequently lobbies the state legislature and local governments to defeat restrictions on guns. The raffle fundraiser aims to help its political action committee defeat Democrats – the group calls them “anti-gunners” – running for statewide offices.
A website for the fundraiser isn’t too subtle about what the winner might do with the Clinton portrait. “We won’t tell you what to do with the photo, but when we ran a picture of Hillary on the front of our newsletter, we heard it was very popular at the range,” the invitation says.
The liberal advocacy group N.C. Policy Watch reported on the raffle Wednesday, calling it a “new and frighteningly horrific development.”
