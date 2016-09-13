Did Joe Biden have his best milkshake ever?

She skidded to get the orders out and the tickets paid and there was not even a minute or two to sneak out back and light up a cigarette. Her fingers fluttered over the register. When the vice president shows up, nobody working has a chance to sneak a smoke.
“It was busy,” chuckled Jessica Brazell, a bartender and server at Rock Hill’s Five & Dine, a restaurant on East Main Street that was once home to McCrory’s lunch counter and the 1961 Friendship Nine sit-ins to protest racial segregation. After Biden spoke at a fundraiser in Fort Mill, the motorcade chugged to downtown Rock Hill, where the Secret Service and Rock Hill cops blocked Main Street before out popped Biden.
He didn’t have long. He went inside – and he wanted a milkshake.
“Chocolate,” Brazell said. “The chocolate kind with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. I make ’em the best. So I did.”
Cook Zachary O’Toole didn’t get a chance to whip something up for Biden, although he wanted to.
“I wanted to make him something he would remember,” O’Toole said.
DaQuavius Glenn in the swamped kitchen rushed to keep up with all the plates and dishes, but these politicians have schedules and there was only time for a few pictures and video for the media.
Brazell made the milkshake under the pressure of Secret Service agents who were built like NFL linebackers. Biden sipped the milkshake.
“He told me he liked it,” Brazell said.
When the rush was over, the place had to be cleaned, and readied, and more customers came in. The work did not cease when Biden and his entourage left.
Yet what matters most in a working person’s life, when the TV lights are gone and the bodyguards take off, and the politician is ushered away in a limousine, is the folded money in the apron pocket.
Brazell is 38 years old. She hustled Monday. Her politics never came up. She was too busy working.
Like every working person, she has bills that loom.
“He tipped me $20,” Brazell said of Biden.
For a milkshake.
“You don’t get $20 tips for a single milkshake every day,” Brazell said. “Then again, you don’t make a milkshake for the vice president every day.”
