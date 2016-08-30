South Korea says top North Korean official executed

1:23 First day of school at Desert Hills Middle School Pause

0:34 Car pushed under concrete truck in chain wreck on Highway 240 in Richland

0:32 Panthers coach Ron Rivera caught off guard by military jet flyover

4:50 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Colin Kaepernick's stance, society

1:16 Talking with Pasco High School football player Ryan Calveard

2:25 Take a leap with Army Golden Knights parachuting team

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem

2:07 Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

1:46 How fires create their own winds

0:53 Video shows tornado destroying Starbucks in Indiana