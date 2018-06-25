This video of police dog simulating CPR could make your day

Poncho, a police dog in Madrid, Spain, jumps into action to "perform" CPR on his human partner. The video has exploded on the internet.
By
Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

World

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.