Malaysian political icon Anwar Ibrahim hospitalized

In this June 1, 2018, photo, Malaysia's reformist icon Anwar Ibrahim, left, sits next to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during Pakatan Harapan "Alliance of Hope" supreme leaders' press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Anwar was taken to a hospital Saturday, June 23, 2018, after complaining of back and shoulder pain. Anwar's People's Justice Party spokesman says the 70-year-old was being treated late Saturday following a trip to Turkey. He says his condition is listed as stable. Vincent Thian AP Photo