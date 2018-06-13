Chilean police raid Catholic Church offices amid abuse probe

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, center left, and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, center right, are protected by security guards as university students demand that the Catholic church investigate cases of sexual abuses inside the Catholic University of Chile, after a press conference at that same University in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Scicluna and Bertomeu, the investigators of sex abuse in Chile's church, returned to Chile to begin what the Vatican has said is a "healing" mission in Osorno following the resignation of Bishop Juan Barros, who has been at the center of Chile's growing scandal ever since Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Osorno in 2015 over the objections of the local faithful, his own sex abuse prevention advisers and some of Chile's other bishops. Esteban Felix AP Photo