The Latest: Charity urges Italy, Malta to allow migrants in

In this photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, migrants wave from SOS Mediterranee Aquarius rescue ship, after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during an operation at the Mediterranean sea, about 12 miles north of Sabratha, Libya. Italy's new "Italians first" government claimed victory Monday June 11, 2018, when the Spanish prime minister offered safe harbor to a private rescue ship after Italy and Malta refused to allow it permission to disembark its 629 migrant passengers in their ports. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo