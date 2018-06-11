Animal charities to open European circus elephant sanctuary

FILE - In this Sunday, May 27, 2018 file photo, elephants from the St. Petersburg circus take part in the parade during the celebration the 315 anniversary of St. Petersburg in central St.Petersburg, Russia. Animal rights groups say they will establish Europe’s first elephant sanctuary for former circus elephants. World Animal Protection and Elephant Haven said Monday, June 11 that the sanctuary will be created in France, and certain sites will be operational by fall this year. Dmitri Lovetsky, file AP Photo