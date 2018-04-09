Syrians in Raqqa afraid, angry, frustrated as they rebuild

In this Thursday, April 5, 2018 photo, a bulldozer removes rubble from a government building that was destroyed last summer during fighting between U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters and Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. Six months after the Islamic State group was driven out, residents of Raqqa feel they have been abandoned as the world moves on. They are trying to rebuild but fear everyone around them: the Kurdish-led militia that administers the majority Arab city; Syrian government forces nearby; gangs who kidnap or rob whoever shows signs of having money; and IS militants who may still be hiding among the people. Hussein Malla AP Photo