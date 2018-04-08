Norfolk Islanders capture bronze medal on Aussie mainland

From left, second Hadyn Evans and lead Philip Jones of Norfolk Island, and lead Ronald Duncan and second Derek Oliver of Scotland watch the action during their men's triples semifinal lawn bowling match at the Broadbeach Bowls Club during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday, April. 8, 2018. The Norfolk team won the bronze medal with a 19-16 victory over Canada, securing the island’s second medal ever at the Commonwealth Games. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo