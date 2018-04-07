The Latest: Brazil's da Silva in police custody

A supporter of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, argues with a anti-Lula demonstrator, in front of the Federal Police Department in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Da Silva, the once wildly popular leader, who rose from poverty to lead Latin America's largest nation, had until 5 p.m. local time Friday, to present himself to the police in Curitiba to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction, but he defied the order to turn himself in. Denis Ferreira AP Photo