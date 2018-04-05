The flags of Malaysia's ruling party National Front coalition flutter in front of Prime Minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, April 6, 2018. Malaysia's Prime Minister dissolved Parliament on Friday, paving the way for general elections expected to be held next month. Malaysian authorities have ordered former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's political party to temporarily disband in a blow to the opposition ahead of an expected general election. The Registrar of Societies' asked the party Thursday, April 5, 2018, to submit more documents to meet requirements within a month or be permanently deregistered. Elections are due by August but Prime Minister Najib Razak is widely expected to dissolve Parliament on Friday, April 6, to pave the way for a vote next month.
World

Scandal-hit Malaysia PM to dissolve Parliament before polls

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 09:23 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia's prime minister says he'll dissolve Parliament on Saturday, paving the way for general elections expected to be held next month.

The polls are seen as a test of survival for scandal-tainted Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is widely expected to win but under pressure to improve the performance of his long-ruling National Front coalition after support eroded in the last two elections.

The key challenge comes from an opposition alliance led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Asia's longest-serving premier for 22 years before he retired in 2003.

Najib says in a nationally televised address that he obtained consent from Malaysia's king to dissolve Parliament on Saturday.

The Election Commission is expected to meet within a week to set a polling date and determine when formal campaigning can begin.

  Comments  

