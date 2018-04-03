Iraq grapples with Iranian influence ahead of May elections

In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo, Iraqis carry paramilitary and national flags and a poster of a fighter who was killed, at a protest organized by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah brigades, that was active in the fight against Islamic State militants, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iran’s influence is looming large as Iraqis prepare to head to the polls for parliamentary elections in May, with many concerned that Tehran may be looking to strengthen its political grip on Baghdad in the vote. Karim Kadim AP Photo