Largest Syrian rebel group starts leaving Damascus enclave

FILE - This Saturday, March. 24, 2018 file photo, released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows civilians carrying their belongings as they left the rebel-held suburb of Douma, east of the capital Damascus, Syria. Syrian state media said Monday, April 2, 2018, that the largest rebel group in Damascus' eastern Ghouta, the Army of Islam, has begun to evacuate from Douma. The government is waiting for the rebels to leave the besieged town before it can say it has full control of the area, after seven years of revolt. SANA via AP, File)