FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2010 file photo, visitors sit beside a model of China's Tiangong-1 space station at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within the next day. The European Space Agency forecast Sunday April 1, 2018 the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning GMT.
World

Defunct Chinese space lab forecast to re-enter in Atlantic

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 05:58 PM

BEIJING

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere soon.

Tiangong-1, China's first space lab, is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere between on Monday, according to (CMSEO).

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the most possible re-entry time is 8:49 a.m. Monday. Xinhua news agency says the window is between 8:11 a.m. and 9:33 a.m.

Tiangong-1 is forecast to re-enter in an area centered on 19.4 degrees west longitude and 10.2 degrees south latitude in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

The space lab will mostly be burnt up in the atmosphere and it's highly unlikely to cause any damage on the ground.

