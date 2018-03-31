Russia's World Cup drives some students to rare protests

In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018 photo, a tourist takes a picture in the area where the fan zone of the Russia Soccer World Cup 2018 will be placed, with Moscow State University main building in the background in Moscow, Russia. At Moscow State University, Russia's oldest and most prestigious, there will be a 25,000-capacity fan zone outside the main building during exam season, prompting thousands of students to campaign against the tournament. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo