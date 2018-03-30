Belgian parliament cuts endowment to Prince Laurent

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2013 file photo, Belgium's Prince Laurent, front right, and Britain's Prince Philip, front left, participate in a special Armistice Day ceremony under the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium. The Belgian parliament on Friday, March 30, 2018 has withdrawn part of the endowment of the ever-controversial Prince Laurent after he showed up at a Chinese diplomatic function in military uniform without the consent of the government. Virginia Mayo, File AP Photo