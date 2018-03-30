Deported Kenyan opposition figure says 'marooned' in Dubai

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, centre, waits for the judgement at the Mililani low court in Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 29, 2018. A Kenyan judge has fined the country's interior minister, police chief and permanent secretary for immigration $2,000 each for contempt of court over the deportation of an opposition politician, Miguna Miguna. Khalil Senosi AP Photo