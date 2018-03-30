Security high in Pakistan's Swat but Malala visit uncertain

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, second from left, receives a souvenir from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, center, Prime Minister of Pakistan with her family members in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Yousafzai on Thursday said she was excited to be back in Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in 2012 by Taliban militants angered at her championing of education for girls. Press Information Department, via AP)