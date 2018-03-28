Kenyan opposition figure deported to Dubai, lawyers say

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition politician Miguna Miguna, center, raises his fist as a gesture to the crowd as he stands next to opposition leader Raila Odinga, center right, and politician James Orengo, far right, as Odinga holds an oath during a mock "swearing-in" ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Miguna said Wednesday, March 28, 2018 that he is detained in a toilet at the country's main airport after he refused an attempt to deport him. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo