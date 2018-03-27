Lebanese suspect charged with murdering Filipina maid

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, Jessica Demafelis, the sister of Joanna Demafelis who was found dead in a freezer in Kuwait, cries as the wooden casket of her remains arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Lebanon's state-run news agency reported that a prosecutor has charged a 40-year-old Lebanese man, Nader Essam Assafa, in the death of Demafelis. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo