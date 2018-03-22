The Latest: US officials visit north Syrian town of Manbij

This photo released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the White Helmets carrying a man who was wounded after airstrikes and shelling hit in Arbeen, in the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, March. 20, 2018. The U.N. refugee agency says 45,000 Syrians have left their homes in the besieged region of eastern Ghouta in recent days, amid a Syrian government-led offensive against the rebel-held area. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)